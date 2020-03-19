Here Are 5 Safety Tips Google Wants You to Practice to Keep Covid-19 at Bay

The novel coronavirus outbreak has sent the world into backward motion.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 166 today even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing CBSE's class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India is currently at Stage 2 of the pandemic. This means that currently local transmission is happening.

Relatives or acquaintances of those who travelled abroad are getting affected right now. So, the source of the virus is known and it is easier to trace the chain. The next stage is that of community transmission when stopping the spread of the virus would be hard.

Google has released a set of instructions that can help contain the spread of the COVID-19. Flurry of false news and fake medical advises can leave one with more doubts than clarity. In their Public Service Announcement (PSA), the leading search engine has come up with a ‘Do the Five’ guideline.

These short and crisp five steps will help you to remember the safety guidelines easily.

Hands: The first step is to wash your hands often. Maintaining cleanliness is of utmost importance.

Elbow: Use your elbow to cough into them. Coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets, covering your nose and mouth while coughing is crucial.

Face: As easy as it sounds, not touching your face can be that hard. But in order to steer clear of the infection, keep your hands away from your face.

Space: According to the WHO guidelines, in order to stay clear of chances of contraction, one must maintain a distance of 6 feet or 3 metres with other people at all times. So, keep your distance.

Report: It is imperative that you do not spread the disease. As soon as you feel ill, report it to your supervisors and go home. Stay isolated, take care and maintain hygiene etiquettes.

Coronavirus has hit Italy the second hardest after China. It has been on complete lockdown for two weeks now but the number of deaths keeps rising. It recorded new 475 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to nearly 3,000.

