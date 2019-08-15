Here are the Five Big Pledges PM Modi Wants You to Take This Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on the 73rd Independence Day. This was his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first came to power in 2014.

During his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister appealed to the nation pledge to work towards the following things:

Single-Use of Plastic

PM Modi touched on the contentious issue of single use plastics and advocated for implementing a complete ban on it from October 2. “The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on October 2," he said. He also urged shop owners to put up boards saying, “Do not expect plastics from us.”

Tourism sector

The prime minister made a major push for developing tourism in India. "India has much to offer. I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," he said.

Chemical Fertlisers

Modi urged farmers to reduce the age of chemical fertilisers by 30-40 percent. The issue of soil degradation is one of the biggest challenges that India faces today, particularly in the context of climate change and its impact on food security.“I want to demand something from my farmers today. I cannot let my mother Earth be degraded. I want to appeal to all my farmers to reduce use of chemical fertilisers by 30-40%. Just by doing this, you will be doing a service to Mother Earth,” the PM said, during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the government will launch a Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households and resolved to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in coming years. In his Independence Day address, Modi said half of the country's households do not have access to piped water. "I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent," he said. Modi said for water conservation, efforts need to quadruple in the next five years as to what was done in the last seven decades.

On population

Modi on Thursday expressed concern over "population explosion" in the country saying it causes new challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.

Modi said the issue of ever-rising population is a matter of concern and said that a small section of society, which keeps their families small, deserves respect. What they are doing is an act of patriotism, he said. This is the first time Modi has raised the issue, even though a section of the BJP has been vocal about the matter.If population is educated and healthy, the country too will be educated and healthy, he said

