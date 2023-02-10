Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, in Mumbai on Friday, said visiting the campus of the educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community is like visiting his own family.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the community at the inauguration event at Marol in suburban Andheri and was seen interacting with people from the community. PM Modi was also seen holding hands and talking with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin.

“l am here as a family member, not as prime minister," PM Modi said while hailing the bond at an event. He also fondly recalled his decades-old close ties with the social group.

Effusively praising the Dawoodi Bohra community, Modi said its members have stood the test of transforming themselves according to changing times.

He said the country has put an end to 40,000 compliances and decriminalised hundreds of legal provisions. “These laws adversely affected businesses of entrepreneurs, but the government is now standing firmly with job creators," said the PM on his second visit to Mumbai in less than a month.

“An atmosphere of unprecedented trust has been created in the last few years," he said.

The PM spoke about big fillip being given to medical education by his government and said a medical college is being opened in every district.

From 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA government was in office, 145 medical colleges were started in country. But after he assumed office in 2014, more than 260 medical colleges have been set up, Modi said.

“In the last eight years, every week, one university and two colleges were opened in country," he maintained and highlighted his government’s push to higher education.

The PM said on one hand, the country is building modern infrastructure and on the other hand, it is investing heavily in social infrastructure.

In this year’s Union budget, a provision has been made to digitise ancient texts, he said.

Earlier in the day, he also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai - one to Solapur, a textile city in south-western Maharashtra, and the second one to Sainagar Shirdi, a popular temple town in Amhednagar district.

(With inputs from PTI)

