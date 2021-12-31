Here is a List of Major Festivals in January 2022

India is a last of festivals. The New Year 2022 starts with the monthly Shivratri. With the blessings of Lord Shiva on this day, you can make the rest of the year a success. In January 2022 some of the important fasts and festivals include Monthly Shivratri, Paush Amavasya, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Putrada Ekadashi, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Poornima, Sankashti Chaturthi and Shatila Ekadashi.

Fasting and festival celebrations will begin from the first day of the new year and will continue throughout the year. In this article, we will detail all the fasts and festivals that will occur in the month of January 2022 so that you can prepare accordingly.

List of fasts and festivals in January 2022

January 1, Saturday: Monthly Shivratri, New Year’s Day

January 2, Sunday: Paush Amavasya

January 3, Monday: Moon sighting, Monday fast

January 6, Thursday: Vinayaka Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi

January 8, Saturday: Shashti

January 9, Sunday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 10, Monday: Durgashtami fast

January 12, Wednesday: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, National Youth Day

January 13, Thursday: Paush Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

January 14, Friday: Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Lohri, Kharmas closing, Kurma Dwadashi fasting

January 15, Saturday: Shani Pradosh Vrat

January 17, Monday: Paush Purnima, Satya Vrat, Magh Snan begins

January 21, Friday: Sakat Chauth or Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi

January 25, Tuesday: Kalashtami

January 26, Wednesday: Republic Day

January 28, Friday: Shatila Ekadashi

January 30, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivratri

In January 2022, Putrada Ekadashi, Makar Sankranti, Sakat Chauth, and Shani Pradosh Vrat are all significant. Although all of the fasts and festivals listed here are significant, the Putrada Ekadashi and Shani Pradosh fasts are observed in order to receive a son. On Makar Sankranti, everyone should donate a bath. Hindus believe that all troubles are removed by fasting on Sakat Chauth and receiving Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

It is, however, also important that you say vigil while going to places of worship with the increasing cases of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19. Avoid gatherings and sanitize your hands frequently.

