As the country enters another lockdown phase in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, designating all metropolitan cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad) into the 'no activity' zone. On Friday, the lockdown was extended by two weeks beyond May 4.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, where more stringent restrictions will be enforced post May 3. However, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

Travel by road (inter-state), rail and air and metro, except categories permitted by MHA guidelines, remain prohibited across the country, regardless of the zones. Similarly, places of large gatherings such as gym, theatres, malls and bars and religious, social and political gatherings will not be allowed to take place. Educational and training institutions such as schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain shut. Online and distance learning has been permitted. Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants will also remain shut. Movement of people between 7pm and 7 am for non-essential services is also among things that have not been allowed.

Red Zones have been further divided into ‘inside containment’ and ‘outside containment’ areas. In inside containment zones, every activity except movement of persons for supply of essential goods and services is prohibited. Functioning of OPDS and medical clinics has also not been allowed. Outside the containment zones, plying of rickshaw, taxi, buses, barbar shops and spas etc have not been allowed.

In the Red Zones, private cars with two persons at most and two-wheelers without pillion rider have been allowed.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates and Export Oriented Undertakings with access control. Manufacturing plants of essential goods, IT hardware, jute industry units with staggered shifts and social distancing and manufacturing units of packaging material have been allowed.

Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and none are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.

House helps will also be allowed in all zones except containment zones. But since no public transport is available, they will have to reach the residence of their employer on their own. And society rules in the zones will apply.

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities, which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity.

All agriculture activities, such as sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain, are also permitted. Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries. All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365