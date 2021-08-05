Horoscope Today, August 5, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

August 5 will be lucky for the Leo sun sign as some important opportunities might knock on the door. Pisces are advised to learn from their shortcomings today, while Gemini should stay away from office politics. Horoscope also predicts financial crisis for Taurus. Where on one hand, Aquarius should avoid excessive idealism, on the other, people with Virgo sun sign are suggested to not trust anyone in financial matters.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries popularity in workplace will increase

Problems related to money will be resolved today. Your popularity in the workplace will increase. The day will increase love in your married relationship. Today, you will be naturally inclined towards religion. The sun sign is ruled by planet Mars, therefore, you are suggested to wear bright red colour today. Numbers 1,8 and alphabets A,L,E might prove to be helpful for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus may suffer financial loss

Today, your daily routine will be chaotic and chances of you suffering a loss in financial matters are also high. Marketing-related work will be beneficial for you. Don’t let doubt affect your love relationship. Colour white, number 2,7 and letters Ba, Va, and U will be lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Gemini needs to stay away from office politics

You will be enthusiastic throughout the day. The time is good for planning new projects but stay beware of fake phone calls. You are advised to stay away from office politics. Software Engineers will be highly respected in the field. Your Rashi lord is Mercury, therefore, include Yellow colour in your outfit. Numbers 3,6 and letter Ka, Chha, Gha will guide you today.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer should wear milky white colour to office

Some form of disorder might arise in your office. Don’t be careless about your health. People involved in politics will face difficulties today. If you are buying expensive items, then keep your budget in mind. Wear milky white colour to your office, it will be useful. Remember the number 4 and letter Da, Ha are your lucky charm.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

It will be a profitable day for Leo

The day will be lucky for you as some important opportunities might knock your door today. You can make good profits today from the stock market and the day is also auspicious for investments. Your ruling planet is Sun, therefore wear bright yellow or golden colour today. For you, the lucky number will be 5 and lucky alphabets will be Ma, Ta.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo shouldn’t trust anyone in financial matters

Virgo, your relationships with new people will be strengthened today. People associated with IT and bank sectors will get good results in their career. You are advised to not trust anyone in financial matters. Mercury is ruling your sun sign, therefore you can please the Rashi lord by including green in your outfit.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra should be careful while using machinary

Today, your opponents might cause trouble. Be careful while using machinery, you might hurt yourself. Consider the suggestions given by your life partner. You might plan an international trip today. As Venus is ruling your sign, lucky colour, number, and letter for you are white, 2,7 and Ra, Ta, respectively.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Red colour beneficial for Scorpio

Take care of your health as joint pain might cause problems. Do not waste time in laziness today. Try not to get influenced by bad company, and if possible, avoid them. People in insurance-related businesses will be lucky today. Your sunsign is ruled by Mars, red colour will be beneficial for you. Numbers 1,8 and alphabets Na, Ya will guide you today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Financial gains in businesses expected for Sagittarius

You will dominate your opponents as the day will bring in financial gains in businesses. Students will be very excited about their career. Married couples will enjoy romance in their life. All your work will be completed peacefully. The Rashi Lord in Jupiter and lucky colour for you is Yellow. The Rashi letters for your sun sign are Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha, while numbers 9,12 will draw your luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn has chances of getting a high position in the job

There are chances you might get a high position in the job. Your social circle will likely increase. You are suggested to not spend too much on emotions. Your teamwork at office will be appreciated, while there is a possibility that new love relationships might develop today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius need to avoid excessive idealism

Today you will spend money on material comforts, however, business-related matters will worry you. Don’t get into arguments with friends and avoid excessive idealism. Saturn rules your sun sign, therefore cyan colour, number 10, 11, and letters Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh will help you to keep a stable mind.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces are advised to work wisely and cunningly

There will be pressure to repay old borrowings today. You are advised to work wisely and cunningly. Do not overstate petty things and pay special attention to your health. Take lessons from your shortcomings. As Jupiter is your Rashi lord, wear yellow colour today. Number 9, 12 and alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha have been suggested for you.

