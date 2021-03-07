Here is How to Check the Log of Times Your Aadhaar Was Used for Verification

Aadhaar number, a 12-digit Unique Identification Number based on biometrics of a person, has become an important proof of identity. Aadhaar document is an authentic verification document that is required when applying for a new gas connection or even to open bank accounts or for any monetary transactions.

It is important to know how many times your Aadhaar has been used for verification or while making banking transactions. All activities relevant to Aadhaar can be verified on the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) portal. One can assure self that his/her Aadhaar has only been used by self and not by anyone else.

Authentication records performed by an Aadhaar holder or by Authentication User Agency (AUA) in the last 6 months can be accessed. A maximum of 50 documents can be viewed at one point in time.

UIDAI logs the transactions in its ledger every time Aadhaar is used. An individual can access details like auth modality which is used to execute the unique authentication transaction, date and time of authentication, UIDAI response code, AUA name and transaction ID (with code), authentication response (success/failure) and UIDAI error code.

UIDAI allows verification facilities in a number of ways like demographics, biometric (fingerprint or iris) or one-time password (OTP).

Here are the steps:

Step 1: In order to check your Aadhaar authentication history on UIDAI website www.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Now select the ‘Aadhaar authentication history’ and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and security code.

Step 3: Proceed further by selecting the ‘generate OTP’ option. The OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Now select the authentication type, date range, number of records and the OTP, and submit the page. All details related to your Aadhaar authentication transactions are password protected.

The password is a combination of your name and date of birth. The first 4 letters of the name in CAPITAL are paired with the year of birth (YYYY) as the password. For instance, your name is MAYUR and year of birth is 2021 then your password will be MAYU2021.

It is important to note that if any authentication transaction mentioned is not carried out by you then contact the AUA for more information. Failed authentication transactions and the reason for their failure are also included in the list.