Here is How You Can Apply For A Duplicate Driving Licence Online

The central government in its official notification released on Thursday, March 4, informed that it has now made a total of 18 services including getting a Duplicate Driving Licence, online. The people who need to get a duplicate can now easily apply for it through the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website, www.parivahan.gov.in. The fees for getting a Duplicate Driving licence is Rs 200. Applicants will have to pay the fees through the online mode.

If you are looking to apply for a Duplicate Driving Licence, then follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, www.parivahan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website there will be a tab that reads, “Driving License Related Services”, click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein, an option titled “Apply for Duplicate DL” will be available. Click it.

Step 4: On a new page you will see a list of things that you will need while filling the application form. At the bottom the page, there will be an option to click on next.

Step 5: The application form will open on a fresh page. Carefully enter all the details asked. For some states the applicant might be asked to attach certain documents, photo and signature. Once everything is done, click on ‘Proceed’

Step 6: A new window will open wherein you will be asked to make the payment for the duplicate licence. Submit the fees online.

Step 7: After the payment is processed, download and take a print of the receipt.

The applicant must make sure that he or she keeps the copy of the receipt carefully as the same can be used as a driving license till the time the actual one arrives.