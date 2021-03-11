Here is How You Can Check Results for Shillong Teer, March 11, 2021 Game on www.meghalayateer.com

If you are one of those who participated in the unique lottery winning game of Shillong Teer, then this is how you can check the result for Thursday’s game. The results for the archery game and the subsequent winners of the Shillong Teer or Jowai Teer Meghalaya can be checked athttps://www.meghalayateer.com/.The Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays there is no game played. The legal archery-based game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of Meghalaya.

Archery is a traditional sport played by the state’s Khasi tribe. From Monday to Saturday, the archery session of Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in Shillong at 3:30 pm. Overall 12 archery clubs are a part of the association that organizes the Shillong Teer game.To participate in this game regulated by and sanctioned by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, a participant should buy the Shillong Teer tickets that are priced from Re 1to up to Rs 100.

The participant is then asked to select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of the archery game under the Shillong Teer. Tickets for first round of Shillong Teer are sold from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm,while for the second round of the game, they are sold till 4.30 pm. The state of Meghalaya has more than 5,150 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across its 11 districts.

In the first round of Shillong Teer, total 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each. While in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot by the archers. The result of the game is based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. The distance of the target from the shooter shouldnot be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. A participant can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round, while in the second roundm they can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent.

