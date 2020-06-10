Here is How You Can Make a DIY Mask at Home in 4 Easy Steps to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the world in more ways than one would have assumed. Till now, India has crossed the two lakh benchmark in terms of number of people that have been affected by the deadly virus. Over seven thousand people have succumbed to Covid-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak of the virus, medical practitioners and bodies like the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been recommending the use of masks.

The main reason behind use of masks is to refrain people from touching their nose and mouth. Our hands touch various surfaces and are prone to pick up the virus from there, if the nose, eyes and mouth are touched with the same hands the chances of contracting the virus automatically get increased. There are a variety of specialised masks that are available in the market. But, unfortunately even during such times of crisis some people are floating improper masks in the market.

If you don’t feel like buying a mask from outside then there is nothing to worry as you can easily make one at home with material that is already available in the house. These masks will not only be hygienic, and eco-friendly, but will also ensure that you don’t burn a hole in your pocket.

In order to make this mask at home you will only need three items including, socks, a pair of scissors and tissue paper.

Here is your four steps guide to make the DIY mask:

Step 1: Take a clean sock and trim the toe and elastic part of it.



Step 2: Make two slit cuts at both ends of the sock



Step 3: Place a clean tissue paper in the sock pocket



Step 4: Pull the slits to make holder and wear your mask