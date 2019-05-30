English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here is the Full Text of Oath of Office and Secrecy that Narendra Modi Will Take in Today's Ceremony
Fifty-four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
Loading...
After the landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term on Thursday (May 30) at 7 pm. Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his new council of ministers will take the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapathi Bhawan.
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy. Fifty-four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.
Here is the full script of the oath of office
"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."
Here is the full script of the oath of secrecy
"I, (name) do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oaths of office and secrecy. Fifty-four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.
Here is the full script of the oath of office
"I, (name), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as a Minister for the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."
Here is the full script of the oath of secrecy
"I, (name) do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as a Minister for the Union except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as such Minister."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals When She Found Out that Nick Jonas was ‘The One’
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results