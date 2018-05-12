Video Wall

Here' s How Flipkart-Walmart Deal is Making Millionaires Out of Regular Employees

Flipkart Walmart Deal in Hindi | Flipkart Sold | Binny Bansal | Sachin Bansal | Walmart India With a valuation of Flipkart expected to spike to $20 billion after Walmart buys a 70 percent stake in it, multiple employees with vested stocks are on the verge of becoming millionaires.

News18.com

First published: May 12, 2018, 12:14 AM IST | Updated: 35 mins ago
With a valuation of Flipkart expected to spike to $20 billion after Walmart buys a 70 percent stake in it, multiple employees with vested stocks are on the verge of becoming millionaires.

News18 spoke to multiple senior Flipkart officials who confirmed that employees are expecting large payouts in the form of Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) as a result of the company’s valuation increasing from $15 billion to $20 billion.


Creative & Production: Hitesh Singh
Ideation: Nitin Sharma
Script: Rounak Gunjan & Badsha Ray
