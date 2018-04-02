English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's an Interactive Map on a Fortnight of Communal Riots in India
Bihar recorded 85 incidents of communal violence in the last six months, while 2017 saw 58 such incidents in West Bengal. In Rajasthan, 91 incidents of riots were recorded in 2017.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Over the last fortnight, communal riots have spread to Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal. All three states, in the last one year, have been at the center of communal flare-ups.
A spate of incidences during the last six months across Bihar shows a trend of rising communal violence. In 2017, there were 85 such incidents in the state in which three people were killed and 321 injured.
Communal violence has also sharply increased over the past three years in West Bengal. The state recorded almost 58 incidents of communal violence in 2017, in which nine people were killed and 230 injured.
In Rajasthan, 91 incidents of riots were recorded in 2017, in which 12 were killed and 175 injured.
As life limps back to normalcy in these states, News18 looks at how communal flare-ups spread in these states in the last two weeks.
As life limps back to normalcy in these states, News18 looks at how communal flare-ups spread in these states in the last two weeks.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
