Here’s Everything to Know About Nobel Memorial Prize Winner Sir W Arthur Lewis, the Man in Today’s Google Doodle

Google honours famous personalities through its doodle on their birthday, birth or death anniversary and some other remarkable days of their lives. In keeping with its tradition, the company today honoured economist, professor, and author Sir W Arthur Lewis with a doodle. The reason behind paying tribute to him today is that on this day in 1979, he jointly received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces impacting developing countries. Lewis’ doodle has been illustrated by Manchester-based artist Camilla Ru.

Born on January 23, 1915, in Castries on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Lewis reached many milestones in his career. He bid adieu to this world on June 15, 1991, at the age of 76.

Here are some interesting facts about Lewis:

• He was the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics. Lewis was also the first person of colour to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University). In addition, the economist became the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

• Overcoming the challenges like racial discrimination while growing up, Lewis bagged a government scholarship and went to study at the London School of Economics in 1932. He went on to receive a doctorate in industrial economics at the London School of Economics.

• The economist saw a meteoric rise in his academic career, becoming a full professor, one of the highest distinctions of a tenured professor, by 33.

• His foundational article “Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour” was published in 1954.

• As an expert on many issues, he shared his expertise as an adviser to governments in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

• The British government knighted Lewis in 1963, honouring him for his lifelong achievements.

• Paying tribute to the economist, Arthur Lewis Community College, St. Lucia, was named after him. His portrait appears on the 100 dollar East Caribbean Bill.