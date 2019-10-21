Here’s How You Can Check Your Name in Voters List for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Polls

The states of Haryana and Maharashtra are currently undergoing voting for the Assembly elections, while in several other states, bypolls are underway.

Voting began at 7 am in most constituencies, and is expected to finish at 6 pm.

The polls will see a number of first time voters across the country, who may check their names on the voter list before stepping out.

The voter list is a record maintained by the Election Commission of all citizens who have the right to exercise their franchise and are eligible to vote.

Here is how voters may check their names on the voting list:

Step 1: Maharashtra voters can access the state government's website https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/, while Haryana voters can visit https://ceoharyana.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on 'Find Name in Voter List' option, which will then open a new page where you may look for your name using 2 options.

Step 3: You can choose to find your name through the name-wise checkbox, after which you may choose between District and Assembly. Choose one and add required details like your name and security question.

You may also find you name using you ID card by simple selecting the "District" option, filling in your ID card number, and answering a numerical question.

In the event that you name is missing from the list, you may fill form 6.

