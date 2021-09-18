Here’s How Political Analysts See Nitish Kumar’s Message for PM Modi on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received millions of good wishes on his 71st birthday on Friday. However, a special wish from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become a matter of discussion in the state.

A photograph of Nitish Kumar writing ‘happy birthday PM Narendra Modi’ on a white board is going viral on social media. This particular photograph making rounds on the internet has become a hot topic in Bihar’s political circles amid the rumours of a strained relationship between the BJP and the JDU.

Before wishing PM Narendra Modi by writing on the white board, CM Nitish Kumar had tweeted and wished the PM on his birthday.

According to political analysts, Bihar CM wishing this way gives a strong message to the opposition and to the leaders within the NDA. “I believe with this act Nitish wanted to tell all that his party Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have strong bonds and will work together in the long run,” said a political analyst of the state.

The political analyst further added that on a few occasions there was strong difference in opinion on certain issues between both the parties and with several comments made by political leaders from both the sides it was believed that the rift has widened within the ruling alliance.

The JDU after breaking an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan in 2017 formed the government with support of the BJP. Prior to forming the government, Nitish Kumar during Prakash Parv had filled saffron colour in a white flower drawn on a white canvas. A few months after the event BJP and JDU formed its government in Bihar.

Political analysts believe, wishing PM Narendra Modi by writing a message on a white board is a signal by the Bihar CM that it has a strong relationship with the NDA.

