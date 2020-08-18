Here's How Power Cut Got Added to List of Technical Snags Disrupting SC Virtual Hearings in Covid Times

There are myriad reasons why virtual court proceedings amid the pandemic get disrupted in the Supreme Court. One can blame technical snags on most occasions.

However, on Tuesday, an unusual reason paused proceedings for about half an hour -- power cut at a judge's house.

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, was conducting Court number 7 when the peculiar event happened.

Of the three-judge bench, Justices Kaul and Ajay Rastogi were sitting at their residential offices while Justice Krishna Murari was in his dais in the court room.

About an hour into the hearing, Justice Rastogi suddenly disappeared from the screen. Justice Kaul was quick to notice. He said it was perhaps due to power cut at the fellow judge's residence.

"Looks like there is a power cut. There are a lot of power cuts these days," Justice Kaul told Justice Murari. He and Justice Murari then decided to wait till the electricity was back at the residence of Justice Rastogi.

Both the judges could be seen on screen, waiting for Justice Rastogi to be connected again. Justice Kaul could be seen speaking to someone on his mobile as he waited. Justice Murari chose to flip through the pages of the case files.

The next 15 minutes went in vain while the judges waited patiently. Then both of them rose from the bench, asking their staff to inform once the electricity is back and Justice Rastogi's connection is restored.

It took half an hour before Justice Rastogi reappeared on screen after electricity was restored at his house. Thus, power cut got added to the list of reasons how virtual court proceedings can get interrupted at the top court.