Here's How to Book an Appointment for Your Aadhar Enrollment

The central government started Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 2019, similar to the Passport Seva Kendras that deliver services related to passports. The Aadhaar kendras are one-stop places for all Aadhaar-related services and one can book online appointments similar to that for passports.

Satisfied users are even making comparisons of Aadhaar appointment services and have appreciated the quick and hassle-free services offered by these centres. Users can try the online appointment service from UIDAI that allows you to avail services at the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or registrar-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra of your choice.

Taking prior appointments saves time and avoids the hassle of waiting in long queues at the bank or a post office.

Here’s how a user can book online appointments.

Visit www.uidai.gov.in and select book an appointment on the home page. Alternatively, from My Aadhaar drop down option select ‘book an appointment’ to proceed further.

Select the city and location and select ‘proceed to book appointment’. Now, the user will be asked to fill in the mobile number and an OTP will be sent for verification.

In the next window, the user will be required to fill in Aadhaar details and personal information and further choose a date and time of your choice. Once done, a booking appointment number will be provided.

Similar to that of Passport Seva Kendra, there is a token system wherein the applicant first needs to get a token and then move ahead to a ‘verifier’ for checking of documents. Once the verification is complete, the applicant will be required to move to the cash counter for payment of charges.

New enrolment is free of cost but a fee is charged if an applicant chooses to update any information like name change, address update or mobile number, among others. There are operator work stations assigned to applicants and the movement of the queue via token number will be displayed on screens.