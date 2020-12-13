Here's How to Check Real-time PNR Status on WhatsApp

Looking at the passenger name record (PNR) status is perhaps one of the things that everyone does in India before a train journey. It is almost as important as packing in your essentials if not more.

One need not worry about going to the internet to be updated about the PNR status anymore. An app developed by Mumbai-based startup Railofy aims to provide the users with convenient experience to search for PNR status and other train journey information like live station alerts, delays etc.

PNR is a unique number issued to passengers after they book a ticket. PNR consists of details like passenger details and itinerary, and also includes whether a ticket is confirmed or under Reservation against Cancellation (RAC) or if it is on a Waiting List (WL).

The app allows passengers to avail IRCTC ticket services like PNR status around 10-20 times before the date of journey. One can avail all the features like checking real time PNR status, get regular updates and view the live train operation status on a the WhatsApp number.

Here’s how you can check real time live PNR status on WhatsApp:

• Update WhatsApp application on your mobile phone using Play Store for android users and App store for iPhone users.

• Enter +91-9881193322, the train enquiry WhatsApp number on your phone and save it

• The contact will be saved in WhatsApp contact list, refresh contacts on WhatsApp

• Open contact on your WhatsApp list

• After you open the Railofy train enquiry Whatsapp number, and type in your 10 digit PNR number and hit send

• With this, the app will send you all alerts and real time updates about your train journey and status on WhatsApp

There are other ways to check PNR status also, like sending an SMS- Send PNR to 139 or by simply calling 139, PNR status on digital payment wallet like Google Play or Paytm, one can also visit railway station counters or check the final reservation chart.