Kerala’s tourist destination Vythiri is probably the safest bet for anyone looking to undertake domestic travel once as different states start relaxing Covid-19 curbs. Vythiri, located in upland Wayanad district of Kerala, has become the first fully vaccinated tourism destination in Kerala as part of the State’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign to turn all tourism destinations completely risk-free for visitors, the government said. It became the first holiday hub to cover the entire population including tourism sector stakeholders under the initiative. An eco-tourism hotspot located 700 metres above sea level and 60 km from Kozhikode, Vythiri had its entire population, including tourism service providers, vaccinated during an intensive inoculation drive held from July 13-17.

If you are fully vaccinated and looking to travel to Vythiri, here are a few things you could keep in mind for your visit.

How to reach

The railway station nearest to Vythiri is Kozhikode, approximately 63 km away. The closest airport is Calicut International Airport and Kannur International Airport a little farther away. Taxis and buses are available from the airports to get to Vythiri.

Things to do

You could check out the Meenmutty falls, one of the largest in the region. Taking boat rides on the Pookat or the Bansura lake, and trekking to the Chembra peak are some other options to explore. Lakkidi, called the gateway to Wayanad, is also close by. A visit to the Karalad lake would be another good option to check out.

Where to stay

The Vythiri Resort claims to be a jungle getaway. The hotel website says it is situated beneath an enormous canopy of a lush tropical rainforest. Some other hotels include Abad Brookside, Bonita Banasura and The Sanihara among the lucrative options.

“In the post-pandemic phase visitors will be looking for safe and hospitable places to spend time. The Government considers it as vitally important to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the entire stakeholders in all the destinations across the state," Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said in the release announcing the vaccination status of the tourist hub. Rolled out on mission-mode to keep the whole of Kerala ready to receive visitors when the pandemic recedes, the inoculation drive has picked up momentum in all destinations including hill stations, backwater hubs, seaside holiday spots and heritage and cultural tourism centres across the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here