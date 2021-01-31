Here’s How to Recover Your Aadhaar Enrolment ID

Aadhaar, a biometric initiative of the government which is administered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), enables the card holders to recover their missed enrolment ID (EID). At the time of enrolment, all Aadhaar enrollees are provided with a unique identification number which can be used to check the status of an Aadhaar application using UIDAI portal or through mobile app mAadhaar. Individuals can recover their lost EID or Aadhaar number online using these two methods.

In order to retrieve your lost Aadhaar Enrolment ID, it is mandatory to link your mobile number. If not registered, follow these simple steps to begin with.

You can opt for an OTP-based procedure to re-verify your mobile number with Aadhaar. Dial 14546* from your mobile number and choose whether you are an Indian or NRI. Now re-verify your Aadhaar by tapping 1 and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and press 1 to confirm. An OTP will be generated. The last 4 digits of your mobile number will be read out by the IVR, if it is correct then another OTP will be received on your mobile number. Press 1 to complete the procedure.

If the mobile number is not linked, individuals will have to go for an offline procedure by visiting the nearest telecom store or outlet. Now, follow these simple steps to retrieve your lost Aadhaar EID.

Visit UIDAI portal and click on ‘retrieve lost or forgotten EID/UID’ or ‘Aadhaar number (UID)’. On selecting, enter all the required details and select ‘send OTP’. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number which you need to authenticate on the next page. Once the process is complete, you will receive the Aadhaar Unique Identity Number on your registered mobile number.

Alternatively, open the mAadhaar app and select the ‘retrieve EID/UID’ option. Now enter all specifics and select ‘request OTP’. After authenticating, the mAadhaar app will display the enrolment ID or Aadhaar number upon effective submission.