Here's How Toothache Helped Detect A 12-year-old Girl Was Positive for Omicron in Maharashtra

Days after a 12-year-old girl returned from Nigeria to Pimpri Chinchwad, she developed a toothache which eventually led to the discovery of Covid infection and subsequent detection of its Omicron variant in her and five others in the family. They returned to India on November 24.

This comes after the dentist demanded an RT-PCR negative certificate before examining the girl. The test revealed that she was Covid positive. “The notifications are followed by tracing and testing of the close contacts of people testing Covid-19 positive. The same procedure was followed in the girl’s case,” a zonal health official told The Times of India.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the girl had returned from Nigeria to the twin town a few days before testing Covid positive. “Four family members had tested negative in the first test, A second test was conducted on them and the results were ‘Covid positive’. All of them are quarantined at Jijamata hospital,” he added.

Narrating the procedure if a traveller tests positive, the official added that if an RT-PCR test reveals a Covid positive case, they visit the person’s home. And depending on the symptoms, they tell the patient if they should opt for either home or institutional quarantine.

In the case of the girl’s family, the officials said they have sent samples to the NIV in accordance with the norms related to people returning from the nations categorized as ‘at-risk’ following the emergence of the Omicron. Among the family members testing positive for Omicron is an 18-month-old child. All of them are asymptomatic. A regular dose of multivitamins has been prescribed for them, the official added.

The PCMC official said the patients would be in institutional quarantine until they tested double negative for Covid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.