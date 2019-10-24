Here's How You Can Check Bypoll 2019 Results on Election Commission Website and Mobile

Counting has begun for the polls held on 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory. Assembly bypolls were held on October 21 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Lok Sabha by-election was held in one seat each in Maharashtra and Bihar as well.

30 of these assembly seats have been held by BJP and its allies, while the Congress had previously won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

The results will be declared by this evening. Once the counting is completed, the results will be available on the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) – http://eci.nic.in.

Check bypoll result on the Election Commission website

To check the bypoll results, visit the Election Commission website eci.nic.in. Real-time election updates, trends and results can be tracked on the website. The commission will declare the winning candidate as and when the counting of votes is completed.

Check bypoll result on mobile

The Election Commission has launched a mobile app called the Voter Helpline app. This can be used to check live counting of votes online.

The voter turnout for the assembly elections showed a slump as Maharashtra polled 63 percent votes while Haryana scored 65 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54% in the 2014 Assembly polls.

For constant updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019, follow the News18 live blog. For an in-depth study on the key candidates, follow News18 on assembly elections' page.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.