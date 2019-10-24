Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Here's How You Can Check Bypoll 2019 Results on Election Commission Website and Mobile

The Election Commission is set to declare the results for the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections by Thursday evening. For constant updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019, follow the News18 live blog.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's How You Can Check Bypoll 2019 Results on Election Commission Website and Mobile
Election officials carry out counting of votes. (Image: PTI)

Counting has begun for the polls held on 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory. Assembly bypolls were held on October 21 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Lok Sabha by-election was held in one seat each in Maharashtra and Bihar as well.

30 of these assembly seats have been held by BJP and its allies, while the Congress had previously won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

The results will be declared by this evening. Once the counting is completed, the results will be available on the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) – http://eci.nic.in.

Check bypoll result on the Election Commission website

To check the bypoll results, visit the Election Commission website eci.nic.in. Real-time election updates, trends and results can be tracked on the website. The commission will declare the winning candidate as and when the counting of votes is completed.

Check bypoll result on mobile

The Election Commission has launched a mobile app called the Voter Helpline app. This can be used to check live counting of votes online.

The voter turnout for the assembly elections showed a slump as Maharashtra polled 63 percent votes while Haryana scored 65 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54% in the 2014 Assembly polls.

For constant updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019, follow the News18 live blog. For an in-depth study on the key candidates, follow News18 on assembly elections' page.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram