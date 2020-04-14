Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Here's How You Can Get Curfew E-pass in Delhi-NCR Region During Lockdown

Here's how you can avail the curfew pass or the movement pass in Delhi-NCR region, available on the official website of the Delhi Police.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How You Can Get Curfew E-pass in Delhi-NCR Region During Lockdown
Representative Image. A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and advised citizens to stay home and follow the restrictive orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

While states across the country have restricted all movements as preventive measures, to ensure safe movement for those delivering essential services, the Delhi Government will be providing curfew e-pass.

In Delhi-NCR region, the curfew pass or the movement pass is available on the official website of the Delhi Police. These will be issued strictly to those who provide or are in need of essential services, including police/paramilitary forces, government officials, health care providers, fire brigade, prisons staff, fair price shop, electricity and water department, print and electronic media, delivery officials, chemists, animal fodder and airport/metro/railway staff.

How to obtain curfew e-pass in Delhi NCR

You can visit the following websites to obtain the e-pass across Delhi and NCR:

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Gurgaon: https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/movementpassggm/admin/Register

Noida/Ghaziabad: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Faridabad: https://covidssharyana.in

How to apply for Movement Pass in Delhi NCR

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘movement pass’ tab

Step 3: Create an account to log-in

Step 4: Log-in using the username and password

Step 5: Fill the e-pass form and enter all the required details

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents and submit

Step 7: You will receive the message from the authority once your pass is approved

Step 8: Take a print-out and carry it with you while going out

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,141

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,930,272

    +6,424

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,972

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,815

    +197
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres