Here's How You Can Get Curfew E-pass in Delhi-NCR Region During Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and advised citizens to stay home and follow the restrictive orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

While states across the country have restricted all movements as preventive measures, to ensure safe movement for those delivering essential services, the Delhi Government will be providing curfew e-pass.

In Delhi-NCR region, the curfew pass or the movement pass is available on the official website of the Delhi Police. These will be issued strictly to those who provide or are in need of essential services, including police/paramilitary forces, government officials, health care providers, fire brigade, prisons staff, fair price shop, electricity and water department, print and electronic media, delivery officials, chemists, animal fodder and airport/metro/railway staff.

How to obtain curfew e-pass in Delhi NCR

You can visit the following websites to obtain the e-pass across Delhi and NCR:

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Gurgaon: https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/movementpassggm/admin/Register

Noida/Ghaziabad: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Faridabad: https://covidssharyana.in

How to apply for Movement Pass in Delhi NCR

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘movement pass’ tab

Step 3: Create an account to log-in

Step 4: Log-in using the username and password

Step 5: Fill the e-pass form and enter all the required details

Step 6: Upload the supporting documents and submit

Step 7: You will receive the message from the authority once your pass is approved

Step 8: Take a print-out and carry it with you while going out

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube