Here's How You Can Get Curfew E-pass in Delhi-NCR Region During Lockdown
Here's how you can avail the curfew pass or the movement pass in Delhi-NCR region, available on the official website of the Delhi Police.
Representative Image. A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown. (Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and advised citizens to stay home and follow the restrictive orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
While states across the country have restricted all movements as preventive measures, to ensure safe movement for those delivering essential services, the Delhi Government will be providing curfew e-pass.
In Delhi-NCR region, the curfew pass or the movement pass is available on the official website of the Delhi Police. These will be issued strictly to those who provide or are in need of essential services, including police/paramilitary forces, government officials, health care providers, fire brigade, prisons staff, fair price shop, electricity and water department, print and electronic media, delivery officials, chemists, animal fodder and airport/metro/railway staff.
How to obtain curfew e-pass in Delhi NCR
You can visit the following websites to obtain the e-pass across Delhi and NCR:
Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/
Gurgaon: https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/movementpassggm/admin/Register
Noida/Ghaziabad: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/
Faridabad: https://covidssharyana.in
How to apply for Movement Pass in Delhi NCR
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘movement pass’ tab
Step 3: Create an account to log-in
Step 4: Log-in using the username and password
Step 5: Fill the e-pass form and enter all the required details
Step 6: Upload the supporting documents and submit
Step 7: You will receive the message from the authority once your pass is approved
Step 8: Take a print-out and carry it with you while going out
