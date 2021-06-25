Here's What Has Changed in Maharashtra Lockdown Plan Amid Delta Plus Concerns

The Maharashtra government tightened some of the relaxations allowed under its five-tier unlock plan on Friday, following the discovery of cases of the highly transmissible Delta plus version of Covid-19 in the state. The strain was identified as a “variant of concern" by the Union health ministry.

The order amends the five-level unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government earlier this month. Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said.

If there is an upward trend in number of coronavirus positive cases, the district disaster management authority will impose higher-level of restrictions, the order said. Attempts must be made to achieve 70 per cent vaccination of eligible population and focus should on test, track and treat methodology to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

The government order said flying squads will enforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people and impose fines for violations. Earlier this month, Maharashtra had announced a five-step unlock plan after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 appeared to be ebbing. Under the plan, restrictions in cities and districts were decided according to the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Here’s what is different now:

• Relaxations provided under levels 1 and 2 have been eliminated, according to the state administration, and those granted under level 3 will now be the base.

• It stated that districts/corporations that were previously classified as level 1 or 2 will now be classified as level 3.

• Malls and theatres are prohibited from opening. Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 4 p.m. with a 50% capacity.

• Local trains will be limited to medical, essential, and female passengers.

• Only from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. will public places/open grounds for walking and cycling be open.

• At government offices, 50% capacity will be allowed.

• At weddings, a maximum of 50 people are permitted, and at funerals, a maximum of 20 people are permitted.

• Only RTPCR tests would be considered for the weekly positive rate under the revised criteria.

• Overcrowding has been prohibited in festivities, gatherings, and congregations.

• The state administration stated that “a two-week lowering trend will be examined for districts to be advanced to the next level of unlocking."

The Previous 5-level Unlock Plan

Maharashtra had announced a five-step unlock plan earlier. Under the new guidelines, the state’s districts were divided into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

Delta Plus Concerns

Maharashtra has registered the highest number (20) of patients infected with the Delta plus Covid variant. The state also saw its first death due to the ‘variant of concern’ on Friday.

