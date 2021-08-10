Here’s What Saw 500 Percent Rise in Google Search Amid Covid-19 Lockdown in 2020

Google comes to our mind whenever we want to know about something. We rely on it for getting clarity and facts related to an incident, term etc. Sometimes, a word is searched to an extent that it is made to the top list of Google search. Amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries across the globe in mid-2020, ‘FAANG stocks’ gained a lot of traction on the search engine. Google Trends, which analyses top search queries in its report, said that search for the term ‘FAANG stocks’ witnessed a kind of a breakout last year.

According to Google, breakout means that the search for a particular term gained traction and witnessed a rise of over 5,000 percent. With an increase of investors in stock markets across the globe, FAANG stocks became so popular that people from across the world, especially Asia, wanted to know more about them.

Know all about FAANG stocks

Recently, FAANG stocks have become very popular and one of the top choices of investors worldwide. FAANG stocks are the stocks of the five most important and leading companies in the United States.

Here’s what FAANG stands for.

F- Facebook

A-Amazon

A-Apple

N-Netflix

G- Google (now known as Alphabet Inc.).

These five companies are among the largest listed companies in the US. They are most popular in terms of investor interest.

The term was coined in 2013 by Jim Kramer in his show Mad Money on CNBC. Initially, it was known as FANG. In 2017, another A-Apple was added to the acronym after the company’s popularity grew globally.

In terms of market capitalisation, Apple is the largest listed company in the US. Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook are also among the top five companies. Netflix is the smallest company in FAANG stocks. However, its popularity matches the other four companies. The popularity of these companies soared globally amid lockdowns in various countries in 2020.

