Here's What You Keep in Mind Before Embarking on Char Dham Yatra

The ban on the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been lifted after a hearing in the Nainital High Court. The yatra has been given a go-ahead by the court but the devotees have also been asked to follow the guidelines. The Chardham Yatra is considered to be one of the toughest yatras and several crucial aspects are to be taken care of to avoid it turning into trouble. It is important to make necessary preparations before leaving for Chardham yatra.

If you are also planning to go for the Char Dham Yatra, keep some important things in mind. The yatra includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kedarnath Yatra is considered to be the most difficult. Here are the important stops in the Char Dham yatra:

1. Yamunotri: The first stop of char dham yatra is Yamunotri where boiling water spot is a centre of attraction among the pilgrims. To reach Yamunotri, one has to walk for few kilometres.

2. Gangotri – Gangotri is the second stop on the journey. Devotees reach here to worship Maa Ganga. The place from where the Ganga originates is called Gomukh and is 18 km away from Gangotri. You can there with the help of a car.

3. Kedarnath – The most difficult stop in Char Dham yatra is Kedarnath Dham. It is situated in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand. The distance between Rishikesh to Gaurikund is around 76 km. One has to travel 18 kilometres to reach Kedarnath.

4. Badrinath – The last stop of Char dham yatra is badrinath. The place is often called Baikunthdham. The vehicles are allowed to the Dham when the weather is clear. Many temples are situated on the way to all four points.

Important things to be carried along during the journey

First aid kit of essential medicines

Warm and woollen clothes

a torchlight

a rope

Avoid travelling alone

