Here's When Voting Will Take Place in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Election Commission on Friday announced the assembly election dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and Assam. Here is your guide to all the poll phases and dates:
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021: SCHEDULE
Counting for all states: Sunday, May 2
West Bengal
8 Phases
Phase 1: March 27
Phase 2: April 1
Phase 3: April 6
Phase 4: April 10
Phase 5: April 17
Phase 6: April 22
Phase 7: April 26
Phase 8: April 29
Assam
3 Phases
Phase 1: March 27
Phase 2: April 1
Phase 3: April 6
Kerala
Single phase: April 6
Tamil Nadu
Single phase: April 6
Puducherry
Single phase: April 6
Lok Sabha By-elections
1. Mallapuram (Kerala)
2. Trupati (Andhra Pradesh)
3. Belgaum (Karnataka)
4. Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu)