Here's When Voting Will Take Place in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Election Commission on Friday announced the assembly election dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and Assam. Here is your guide to all the poll phases and dates:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021: SCHEDULE

Counting for all states: Sunday, May 2

West Bengal

8 Phases

Phase 1: March 27

Phase 2: April 1

Phase 3: April 6

Phase 4: April 10

Phase 5: April 17

Phase 6: April 22

Phase 7: April 26

Phase 8: April 29

Assam

3 Phases

Phase 1: March 27

Phase 2: April 1

Phase 3: April 6

Kerala

Single phase: April 6

Tamil Nadu

Single phase: April 6

Puducherry

Single phase: April 6

Lok Sabha By-elections

1. Mallapuram (Kerala)

2. Trupati (Andhra Pradesh)

3. Belgaum (Karnataka)

4. Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu)