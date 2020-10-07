Here's Why Delhi Air Quality Worsens During Winter Season | In Graphics

As winter season comes, air quality in Delhi dips to a dangerous low posing a serious challenge to the government. For years, the air quality in the national capital has worsened to the extent that the elderly, children and pregnant women are advised to stay at home, polluting industries stop work and vehicles go off roads as part of the odd-even formula to control the menace.

Through a series of graphics, here News18 will tell you why Delhi air worsens during the winter season: