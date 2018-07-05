Here's Why Karnataka Minister HD Revanna Travels 340 Kms Every Day

Fearing that he will lose power, Karnataka State Public Works Department minister HD Revanna travels 340 Kilometers every day.Everyone in Karnataka, including the legislators, know that Revanna, fearing jinx, follows astrology at each and every step.As a cabinet rank minister he spends almost six 6 to seven hours in travelling just to follow his beliefs.Every evening HD Revanna leaves Bengaluru and travels by road to his home in Holenarasipura in Hassan district. It is approximately 170 kms from Bengaluru and the estimated travel time is around three hours. And again in the morning he leaves his home and travels to Bengaluru. This is how a senior politician and minister is spending time on travelling.Sources in JDS confirmed to News18 that Revanna is reportedly told by an astrologer not to stay in Bengaluru during night."If Revanna stayed in Bengaluru the government will collapse. That's what he has been insisting on and following religiously. Anyway, it depends on individual to have such belief and faith in astrology," said a JDS party member.Earlier when he was sworn in on June 6, he had taken oath exactly at 2.12 pm. He was supposed to take oath from Hon'ble Governor Vajubhayi Rudubhayi Vala after RV Deshpande, who is senior most legislator. But Revanna broke the rule and took the oath first.He is known for following Vastu and all types of astrological beliefs. In fact, he is the one who schedules Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's major meetings as per astrology. He had renovated Kumaraswamy's official residence 'Anugraha' according to Vastu when the latter had become CM for the first time in 2006. However, Kumaraswamy government did not last long.When Revanna became minister, he took oath without wearing his sandals and maintained time as per astrology.Recently, he shouted at a priest in a ground breaking ceremony of Hassan district ladies' medical college. "Who called this priest? He doesn't know anything about the puja procedure," Revanna yelled at the priest.Later Revanna ordered the district administration to get a good priest for ground breaking ceremony in future.Former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda's family has always been a believer of religious practices, astrology, numerology and Vastu.On Wednesday, during Karnataka Vidhan Sabha session he exchanged his seat. Later when ex-minister and BJP senior legislator Eshwarappa made a joke out of it, Revanna went back to the seat which was allotted to him.Siddaramaiah-led previous government had passed anti-superstition bill. It was a much delayed and debated bill. Senior leaders like HD Revanna were the reason for the delay in clearing the bill. But Vastu and astrology were not barred in anti-superstition bill.Siddaramaiah wanted to ban telecasting astrology shows in television channels, but most of his party leaders stood against that.