Here’s Why Police Chose to Arrest Narayan Rane From Golavali Village of Maharashtra

Union Minister Narayan Rane has been arrested by Ratnagiri Police for his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Raigad district. Rane had approached Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail after uproar against his comments, but the court refused to give any relief and asked him to follow due procedure.

A police team, today, arrested Rane from Golavali village under Sangameshwar Tehsil of Ratnagiri district. Rane was present there at the Guruji Golwalkar Smruti Vikas Prakalpa, an under-construction memorial of RSS founder MS Golwalkar, to supervise the progress of the project.

It is said that Police chose to arrest the Union Minister from Golwalkar’s memorial in Golavali village so that Rane’s supporters could not gather at the venue during the arrest. The village is situated 1 km away from the main Mumbai Goa highway and is connected to it by a narrow 1 km road stretch that can accommodate only 1 vehicle at a time. This would have not allowed Rane’s supporters to gather and create chaos in protest of the arrest at the spot. The village is also around 290 km away from state capital Mumbai.

The Ratnagiri police team also deployed an ambulance at the spot as the Union Minister complained of high blood pressure.

Rane’s Jan Asshirwad was postponed after his arrest and local BJP leader Pramod Jathar said that the party will register its protest against Rane’s arrest and will continue to agitate till the Union Minister is released.

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rane, had allegedly made defamatory comments against CM Uddhav Thackeray while speaking to the media in Raigad on Monday. While criticizing the CM for forgetting the year of India’s Independence during his August 15 address Rane reportedly said that he would have slapped the CM had he been present at the venue.

Following the comment multiple FIRs were registered against Rane across the state and Shiv Sena workers launched protests demanding his arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here