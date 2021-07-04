Here's Why Uttarakhand CM-Elect Pushkar Singh Dhami's 2015 Tweet is Going Viral

Even before Pushkar Singh Dhami’s oath-taking as Uttarakhand’s chief minister on Sunday, an old tweet from has 2015 surfaced, causing a social media controversy and embarrassment for the leader.

The BJP leader released a map of India a day before India’s Independence Day in 2015, which may have gone unnoticed at the time, but now that same BJP man will be in charge of Uttarakhand, Twitter users have begun to point out that the map is incorrect in several ways.

Many social media users have quickly pointed out that the image does not accurately depict India and does not account for foreign borders.

Dhami’s map of ‘Akhand Bharat’ includes neighbouring countries, but India’s version is incorrect because it omits Ladakh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to Twitter users. The image of Bharat Mata is at the centre of the saffron map, which carries the caption “Akhand Bharat — the desire of every Rshtrabhakt."

Shouldn’t BJP be making this man Foreign Minister of India rather than CM of a tiny state like Uttarakhand? Then, we can all move to 3rd World War! pic.twitter.com/7wkaDq5Y7u— Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 4, 2021

On the other hand, several social media users defended the map and Dhami’s tweet, stating that Akhand Bharat is more of a cultural notion than a geographical one.

Jawhar Sircar, a former IAS officer and former CEO of Prasar Bharati, also jumped in, tweeting a screenshot of the six-year-old tweet and writing, “Shouldn’t the BJP choose this man as India’s foreign minister rather than the chief minister of a small state like Uttarakhand? After that, we can all move on to the Third World War."

Twitter had recently waded into trouble for publishing an incorrect map of the country. The government had chastised not only Twitter, but also other international organisations for distorting India’s borders.

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the third chief minister of the hill state since March, when Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat and then by Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has never served in the Cabinet but has been associated with the party, the RSS, and the ABVP for over three decades.

Tirath Singh Rawat’s four-month stint as CM was also marked by controversies since he replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat. Among the most notable was when he received flak after he criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and questioned what values they will impart to their children.

Describing the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight, Rawat had said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. “Two children were travelling with her. She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?"

In another ‘slip of the tongue’, Tirath Singh Rawat on March 21 said America had “enslaved India for 200 years" and ruled the world. Comparing India’s fight against Covid-19 with other countries like America and Italy, he said, “India was America’s slave for 200 years; that country lost its balance and reported more than 2.75 lakh deaths due to Covid-19.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here