Here's Your Guide to Getting Vaccinated Against Covid from March 1

From March 1, senior citizens over the age of 60 can register and get vaccinated against COVID-19, including those over 45 with co-morbidities. The shots will be administered free of cost at 10,000 government centres. At 20,000 private vaccination centres, people will be charged an amount capped by the government. One can register for vaccination through the Co-Win app, which will also be launched for the general public on March 1.

“Eligible beneficiaries will be able to self-register from March 1 onwards. But we have a provision where people will have a walk-in system till the time the registration system is used by more and more people. For walk-ins, people would be required to carry their basic documents such as identity and age proof,” said Co-Win chief RS Sharma.

Here’s how you can register:

◐ Use Co-Win app, Aarogya Setu app or log on to cowin.gov.in

◐ Enter your mobile number

◐ Get an OTP to create your account

◐ Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

◐ If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof

◐ Choose centre, date

◐ Up to 4 appointments can be made by one mobile number

Other options are also available for senior citizens who are not tech-savvy. They can go to common service centres and get themselves registered. A call centre number – 1507 – can also be availed for the same.

For those who are unable to register anywhere, an option to “walk-in” to your nearest centre with your identity and age proof. One will be vaccinated in case a vacancy is available.

There will be no choice of vaccine between Oxford AstraZeneca’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“Both vaccines have equal efficacy and have been approved by the government. There is no reason for people to choose,” Sharma said. The same vaccine will be administered to people for the second dose.