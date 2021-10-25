Hero Electric to Open 300 New Showrooms in India, Targets 1,000 Touchpoints by 2022-End

Hero Electric, India’s largest EV two-wheeler company, targets the 1000 sales touchpoints mark by the end of FY 2022. Owning to the rising demand for electric two-wheelers, the manufacturer will open 300 new sales touchpoints across the country. The move is fueled by consumer-friendly policies from the central and state governments, better infrastructure, and heightened awareness. Electric two-wheeler manufactures have been expanding rapidly to meet the consumer demand basis the segment growth projection of 20% in the next five years.

Furthermore, Hero Electric has announced production capacity expansion to double its sales from last year for the current fiscal year. A positive Q2 has set the tone with its 700+ sales and service network witnessing record footfalls across 500+ cities in India. The rising demand has piqued interest from entrepreneurs and seasoned dealers from the auto industry to enquire and set up their Hero Electric dealerships in some of the remotest towns of the country.

Speaking on the development, Mr.Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, We strongly believe that a robust and well equipped network is the key to a satisfied customer as everything cannot be explained on a virtual platform. Our well trained selling and service points are ready to answer any of the questions that a customer may have in the operation, usage and maintenance of our Electric Scooters. The face to face interaction is also very important in building the trust and the confidence of the brand HERO as well as the comfort convenience and the lowest running costs of our bikes. The network expansion indicates a positive growth sign for the electric vehicle segment resulting in heightened interest from dealers keen on driving the green mobility shift with Hero Electric. We look forward to this next phase of electric mobility where our dealer partners ride the growth and welcome people who wish to be part of this green revolution.”

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer reports a massive spike in inquiries from entrepreneurs and traditional ICE dealers to set up company-specific large showrooms near highways for wider visibility and footfall. Hero Electric offers Atria and Flash under comfort speed and Optima HX and NYX HX in city speed segments that continue to be the most affordable EVs in the 2W space catering to varied rider requirements.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.