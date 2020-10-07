Hero MotoSports Show Promise In Stage 1 Of Andalucia Rally

New Delhi: Hero MotoSports Team Rally started the season on a promising note with all its three riders delivering a solid performance in the first stage of the Andalucia Rally in Spain. Joaquim Rodrigues maintained good pace throughout the Stage 1 on Wednesday, finishing in 11th place. Sebastian Buhler wasn’t too far behind from his mentor and finished the stage in the 15th position. India’s C S Santosh was classified 23rd.

In the overall rankings as well, the riders retain the same positions at the end of Stage 1. The first full stage of the Rally kicked-off from the Rally HQ at Villamartin, covering 59 kms in liaison to reach the start line near the town of Moron De La Frontera. The special stage of 258 km exposed the competitors to almost all types of terrains that the Andalucia zone has to offer including technical sections, sand, open tracks and even vegetation.

For the second stage on Thursday, the rally will start near the town of Algamitas and end in Villamartin, covering a total distance of 336 km with 243 km in the special section.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor