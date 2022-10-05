CHANGE LANGUAGE
Heroin, 50 Rounds of Ammunition Seized in Amritsar
1-MIN READ

Heroin, 50 Rounds of Ammunition Seized in Amritsar

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 20:37 IST

Amritsar, India

BSF troops heard some sound near the border area falling in Bharopal village in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab)

BSF troops heard some sound near the border area falling in Bharopal village in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab)

During a search operation, the BSF troops recovered four packets of heroin totalling 2.060 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. In one of the packets, 50 rounds of 9 mm pistol were also recovered.

Fifty rounds of 9 mm pistol and more than two kg heroin were recovered by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard some sound near the border area falling in Bharopal village in the early hours of Wednesday.

During a search operation, the BSF troops recovered four packets of heroin totalling 2.060 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said. In one of the packets, 50 rounds of 9 mm pistol were also recovered.

first published:October 05, 2022, 20:37 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 20:37 IST