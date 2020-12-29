Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Recovered from Consignment of Baby Clothes in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore from a consignment of baby clothes that was allegedly sent from South Africa to suburban Vikhroli here, an official said on Tuesday. The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit on Sunday recovered 497 gm of the contraband from two stainless-steel flasks, which were packed in the consignment of baby clothes, the official said.

The DRI had received information that the narcotic substance was being smuggled in a courier parcel sent from Ladysmith city of South Africa to Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs, he said. On investigation, officials located the consignment at an international courier hub in Andheri and found the contraband concealed between the inner and out walls of the steel flasks, the official said.

The consignment was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway, he added.

