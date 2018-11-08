English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heroin Worth Rs 250 Crore, Headed to Delhi in Apple Crates, Seized in Kashmir
The NCB has seized 161 kg of heroin valuing Rs 800 crore from Jammu alone this year.
Representational Image (TV Grab/CNN-News18)
Jammu: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 50 kilograms of heroin, worth Rs 250 crore in the international market, from a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an officer said Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a Delhi-bound truck coming from north Kashmir's Kupwara district was intercepted by the NCB sleuths at a toll plaza near Jammu on Monday, said NCB Zonal Director Virender Yadav.
Fifty drug pouches stuffed under apple crates were found. The truck driver has been arrested, Yadav said, adding that the seized heroin's value was Rs 250 crore in the international market.
