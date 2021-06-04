india

Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Mumbai, 50-Year-Old Woman Arrested
Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Mumbai, 50-Year-Old Woman Arrested

Acting on a tipoff, the Worli unit of the ANC laid a trap and arrested the accused in Kalbadevi in central Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

A 50-year-old woman, alleged drug peddler, has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.08 crore by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police, an official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the ANC laid a trap and arrested Saraswati Parma Naidu on Princes Street in Kalbadevi in central Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, he said.

She was found to have 1.02 kg of heroin, worth Rs 3.08 crore in illicit markets, in her possession, said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC). Probe revealed that Naidu was active in a drug supply racket for a long time and operated in south and central Mumbai, he said.

The ANC was investigating from where she procured heroin and who were her customers. Naidu was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A court remanded her in police custody till June 8, Nalawade said, adding that further probe was on.

first published:June 04, 2021, 17:55 IST