Heroin Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized from Delhi Airport's Courier Terminal: Customs

Officers of the customs preventive have seized heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore concealed inside bangles at the new courier terminal of the Delhi airport here, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on an input, the officials intercepted a courier and recovered 1.2 kilogram heroin which was concealed inside 78 bangles, they said.

The courier was sent from an African country and it was to be delivered to a non-existing address in Gurgaon, the officials said.

Heroin has been seized and an arrest in the case is likely to be made soon, they said. In January, the customs preventive officials had seized 510 grams heroin, worth Rs 3.5 crore, which was concealed inside skipping ropes.

The seizure was also made at the new courier terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

