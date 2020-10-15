Hertha Midfielder Guendouzi Tests Positive For Virus

News18 Logo

Berlin (AP) Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France's under-21 national team. Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday..

Berlin (AP) Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France’s under-21 national team. Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive. Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. AP SSC SSC 10151534 NNNN.

  • First Published: October 15, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
