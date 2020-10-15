Hertha Midfielder Guendouzi Tests Positive For Virus
Berlin (AP) Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France's under-21 national team. Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday..
Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive. Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. AP SSC SSC 10151534 NNNN.
