'He's a People's PM!' From India to Pakistan, Modi's Consolation to Wrestler Pooja Gehlot Wins Hearts

After bronze-winner wrestler Pooja Gehlot broke down on camera on being unable to win the gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to console and congratulate the athlete for her achievements, while reminding Gehlot of her bright future ahead.

Modi’s response made the day of many Indians, who were glad to see the Prime Minister readily boosting the morale of Gehlot, who had made the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling.

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Tagging a video of Gehlot, who got emotional and apologised to the people, Modi said, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things aheadkeep shining!”

Even a Pakistani journalist appreciated the PM’s response, asking whether the Pakistan prime minister or President ‘even knew that athletes are winning medals’.

This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her.

Ever saw such message for Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals? #CWG22 https://t.co/kMqKKaju0M — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 7, 2022

Some also appreciated the PM’s ‘gesture despite not agreeing with his brand of politics’, calling it an incredible thing for a head of a state to say to a sportsperson. Athletes also hailed the PM’s encouraging words.

Dang. May not agree with his politics but this is an incredible thing for a head of state to say to a sportsperson.. A+. https://t.co/maaL2BJ03d — Dallas Cricket (@DallasCricket) August 7, 2022

You love him OR hate him but this one is the best and cuttest thing any athlete would like to hear… myself being an athlete I know how it feels and when grind so hard and have to satisfy yourself in less then top most position 💯 https://t.co/AOy0s3dbDj — Prathama 🇮🇳 (@Prathama_35) August 7, 2022

Thats called #leader ….jis din opposition party ka ek bhi leader @narendramodi ka 10% bhi ho gya na us din se m usko vote dene ke liye sochne lgunga.#PoojaGehlot please dont feel sad

you are champ for us#CWG22 #CommonwealthGames22 https://t.co/9voyqshx2B — 🪓 देहाती वत्स 🪓 (@DehatiVats) August 7, 2022

Others expressed adoration at the prime minister’s gesture, and at the ‘highest authority’ in the land having the athlete’s back.

This! This strong personal support, the kind of positive intention he brings to the table…! Totally Adore our PM ☺ https://t.co/UYe92JYkGS — Rachana Sathe (@RachanaSathe4) August 7, 2022

It's great that the highest authority in the country is having her back.

She's amazing and deserves all our love! https://t.co/1w6XBVAlUO — Simmi Chhabra (@chhabra_simmi) August 7, 2022

Such small gesture helps greatly in boosting the morale of any athlete….kudos to our PM @narendramodi for taking interest in sports and speaking to athletes https://t.co/TD65lA3VPS — Ashish Mishra🇮🇳 (@Scorpion_Ashish) August 7, 2022

Some saw it as an affirmation of Modi being a ‘people’s PM’ and being interested to advance sports in the country.

You are truly People’s PM sir! Never ever did a PM respect and encourage its people in the past as you do.

Salute 🫡 https://t.co/k68QZjECWQ — डॉ.विनीता🇮🇳 (@vinitabasantani) August 7, 2022

This is what makes #PMmodi different from all other PMs we have had. He stands with our sportsmen like no one ever did. We are proud of #PoojaGehlot. Even participating and training for such tough games is an achievement. You have won bronze. It's a huge #success. https://t.co/bwDdR9ki1g — Tarangini das 🇮🇳🚩 (@Tarangini_das47) August 7, 2022

My Pm always behaves like a Responsible Father ..Who knows how to motivate his child… Luv you PM @narendramodi

You are indeed Father of our Nation😍 https://t.co/o3eTj2nofn — Sona🐾🇮🇳 (@sona_sebin) August 7, 2022

Absolutely @narendramodi Ji. No doubt about it. Your this approach and encouragement to our sports fraternity will go long way in developing our sports and will pay way to create many more sport stars in coming days, which will bring laurels to Nation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Vo2BuRUnUa — Gowthaman (@sgowthaman) August 7, 2022

Gehlot had won bronze in the Women’s Freestyle 50 kg event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio of Scotland was defeated 12-2 by her.

She began her campaign with a 12-2 win over Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio in her first Group A match, but Cameroon’s Rebecca Ndoto Mumbo forfeited the match. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Madison Parks of Canada. The wrestler had won silver in the 53 kg category at the 2019 U23 World Wrestling Championships, becoming only the second Indian woman to do so. Gehlot competed in this championship after a two-year absence due to a shoulder injury.

After her win, she addressed the media, a visibly upset Gehlot said, “I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here… But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them.” However, the Prime Minister’s response is sure to have made the athlete’s day and lifted her spirits.

