High Alert in Haryana and Punjab after Violence in Delhi During Farmers' Tractor Parade

High alerts were issued in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday following the violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally against the three farm sector laws.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while terming the day's clashes as unacceptable, directed Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadav to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also ordered a high alert in the state and directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure that peace is maintained, while urging all genuine farmers to immediately vacate Delhi and return to the borders, where they had been protesting peacefully for the past two months.

Official sources said prohibitory orders have been imposed in Faridabad district adjoining the national capital as a precautionary measure.

The authorities have suspended internet and SMS services in three districts -- Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal -- till 5pm on Wednesday to check the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies)