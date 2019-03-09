English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to Reach Islamabad Today
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Pulwama terror attack and as a result, Ajay Bisaria was called to New Delhi for consultations.
File photo of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.
New Delhi: India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will reach Islamabad on Saturday having completed his consultations here, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Bisaria had been called to New Delhi for consultations following the Pulwama attack last month.
"High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on 9 March 2019 and resume his duties," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a media query regarding Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan's return to Islamabad.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
