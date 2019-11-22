Take the pledge to vote

High Court Comes to Telangana MLA’s Rescue, Grants 4-week Stay on Cancellation of His Citizenship

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the Home Ministry's order cancelling the citizenship of TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:November 22, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennamaneni Ramesh, a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana, whose citizenship was cancelled by the ministry of home affairs recently, got relief from the high court on Friday.

The high court stayed the orders of the MHA for four weeks. Justice Challa Kondanda Ram posted the case for further hearing to December 16.

Ramesh has file a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking to set aside the orders of the ministry and also prayed for suspension of proceedings.

The home ministry had on Wednesday issued an order to cancel the citizenship of Ramesh for concealing facts pertaining to his visits to India during the 12-month period, immediately preceding his application seeking citizenship.

In its order, the ministry said the competent authority has considered various aspects such as his MLA post and his background. He has not been involved in any activity relating to terrorism, espionage, serious organised crime or war crime, it said.

"His misrepresentation/concealment of facts misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him," the ministry order added.

Y Ramarao, advocate for Ramesh argued that citizenship deprivation comes only when the person's behaviour "is not conducive to the public good."

Reacting to the court's order, Ramesh said he was happy with the outcome.

