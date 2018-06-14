HC Grants Conditional Bail to Cong MLA's Son in Bengaluru Pub Assault Case

More than three months after Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Nalapad was sent to jail for allegedly assaulting a Bengaluru youth, the high court on Thursday granted him conditional bail.Nalapad has been lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central jail for 115 days now after he, along with his associates, got into a brawl with 24-year-old Vidwat at a Bengaluru restaurant on February 17, following which they allegedly assaulted the youth.According to the bail conditions, Nalapad cannot leave the jurisdiction of the court without its permission, and has to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakhs and two sureties."Since the chargesheet has been filed, there has been a change of circumstance which is one of the reasons for him to be given bail and there is nothing unusual about the conditions. When a bail is granted, there are conditions. Prosecution had also asked for seizing of his passport which was not accepted by the court," said P Usman, Nalapad's advocate.In addition, the court has also said that the accused must not tamper evidence, a possibility the victim's advocates had cited in court repeatedly when the court had rejected Nalapad's bail thrice before -- twice by a lower court and once by the high court."Now since the chargesheet has been filed, case will go on a trial. During trial, he need not be in jail is what the court has observed," said MS Shyamsundar, advocate of the victim Vidwat.He also said that they may not go to the Supreme court against this bail order and will go ahead with the trial of the case as is the procedure.