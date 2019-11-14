Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

High Court Likely to Decide on Telangana RTC Privatisation on Monday

Arguing that the privatisation of bus routes will cost employees their jobs, the petitioner has urged the court to cancel the state Cabinet’s decision in order to protect the interests of RTC workers.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:November 14, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
High Court Likely to Decide on Telangana RTC Privatisation on Monday
File photo of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during the TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday posted to November 18 the case of the state government’s decision to privatise 5,100 bus routes of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

With the strike entering its 41st day, the court was hearing the petition filed by Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao. Arguing that the privatisation of bus routes will cost employees their jobs, the petitioner urged the court to cancel the state Cabinet’s decision in order to protect the interests of RTC workers.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that the central government’s permission is required to go ahead with the privatisation and stayed the move.

Since the Centre is yet to divide APSRTC and has a 31% stake in them, the state government cannot take a unilateral decision and the decision was not made public.

The court is likely to deliver a final verdict on the RTC workers’ strike on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram