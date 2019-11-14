High Court Likely to Decide on Telangana RTC Privatisation on Monday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday posted to November 18 the case of the state government’s decision to privatise 5,100 bus routes of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

With the strike entering its 41st day, the court was hearing the petition filed by Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao. Arguing that the privatisation of bus routes will cost employees their jobs, the petitioner urged the court to cancel the state Cabinet’s decision in order to protect the interests of RTC workers.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that the central government’s permission is required to go ahead with the privatisation and stayed the move.

Since the Centre is yet to divide APSRTC and has a 31% stake in them, the state government cannot take a unilateral decision and the decision was not made public.

The court is likely to deliver a final verdict on the RTC workers’ strike on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.