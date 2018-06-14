English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
High Court of Gujarat Recruitment 2018: 767 Assistant Posts, Apply From Tomorrow – 15th June 2018
High Court of Gujarat Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 767 vacancies for the post of Assistant for the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat has been released on the official website.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
High Court of Gujarat Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 767 vacancies for the post of Assistant for the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat has been released on the official website of High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad - gujarathighcourt.nic.in.
The application process will start from tomorrow i.e.15th June 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018.
High Court of Gujarat Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 767
General – 408
SC – 37
ST – 126
SEBC - 196
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India.
The applicant must possess Typing Speed of 5000 Key impression on computer in English and/or Gujarati.
Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
http://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/hccms/sites/default/files/Recruitment_files/Detailed_Advt_CRP_III_12062018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 14th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Socially & Educationally Backward Classes/ PH/ ExSM Category – Rs.300
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination (Descriptive Type) and Practical/Skill (Typing) Test.
