High Court Orders Stay on Proposed Hotel in Lucknow by Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav

: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has ordered a stay on all construction - related activities at the proposed hotel site of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav after a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the case.The court has also ordered to provide protection and security to the litigant Shishir Chaturvedi who filed the PIL out of security concerns. The next hearing in the case will now take place on September 5.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister along with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, set to enter the hospitality industry, had applied to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for approval of the map of their proposed hotel, ‘Hibiscus Heritage’ in Hazratagnj area of Lucknow.The map section of the Authority had initially raised some objections which had to be clarified and the application was submitted again. It was then referred to Chief Architect of Lucknow Muncipal Corporation.The couple had also sought clearances from DG (Security), Estate Officer of UP government and General Manager of Lucknow Jal Sansthan and Nazul Land Officer of the LDA. Since the plot comes under a high-security zone where buildings cannot be more than seven meters, all NOCs were required.Speaking to News18, litigant, Shishir Chaturvedi said, “I had filed a PIL in the case as this area comes under the high security zone where many prominent people reside and there can be security issues.”“Today the court has stayed on all the work in this case and has asked the department concerned to file a reply as to how the permission was given,” he added.The hotel property is located behind the official residence of CM Yogi Adityanath and is also in close vicinity of the SP headquarters in Lucknow.According to the documents, the couple had purchased the 23,872 square feet plot in 2005 at a cost of Rs. 39 lakh from one Jwala Ramnath. The property is now worth crores.