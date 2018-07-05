High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Lucknow University Violence, Summons Top Cops and Vice-Chancellor

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of the violence on Lucknow University campus and the brawl between teachers and students.The HC has summoned DGP UP Police, SSP Lucknow along with Lucknow University vice-chancellor and registrar on Friday in the court of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan. A PIL has also been registered in the matter.On Wednesday, the Lucknow University was shut indefinitely after some former students and outsiders tried to block the car of vice chancellor SP Singh on two occasions. Following the incident, the faculty of Proctorial Board intervened and was attacked by the students. The group also had reportedly pelted stones at the VC’s car resulting in two teachers getting injured.The police was called into the varsity to contain the situation and protesters were asked to leave the campus premises. The university authorities had alleged non-cooperation by the police and the university has since been closed.A tweet sent out by the University’s official Twitter handle tagged CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. “Lucknow University teachers attacked inside the campus brutally by anti-social elements & outsiders. Proctor & his team, DSW, Dean CDC injured. Police uncooperative. Teachers stop counselling. University closed till further notice,” it read.Lucknow University had been locked in a state of unrest after the university denied admission, in postgraduate courses, to at least 20 students from Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) who were involved in a protest against UP CM Yogi Adityanath last year.